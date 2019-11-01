



Patrick Feges returned from Iraq with a Purple Heart, serious injuries, and an uncertain future. Now the owner of Houston’s Feges BBQ, he owes it all to a passion for low-and-slow smoked meats.

Contributing editor Adam Erace sat down with Feges to get the low-down on some of his favorite cooking tools, the recipe every man should master, and his favorite side dish to make at home. Here’s what Feges is obsessed with right now. It may just influence you to switch up your usual drink of choice and cook the whole hog. — As told to Adam Erace

Patrick Feges (aka “The Whole Hog Guy”) on His Go-to Drink: Rum

I’ve got a sweet tooth, which is why I like rum. I drink El Dorado 12 Year with one ice cube. It’s not crazy expensive and has more depth than whiskey. Right now, rum is still like this little secret. I really hope what happened to bourbon doesn’t happen to rum in Houston, where everybody has to buy up all the good stuff. Please, stay away from my rum.

