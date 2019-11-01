Recipe Every Man Should Master: Beef Bulgogi

I was stationed in South Korea, a couple of miles from the DMZ, and I still love Korean food. We make beef bulgogi a lot at home. My marinade is 1⁄2 cup soy sauce, 2⁄3 cup water, 1⁄2 tsp ground ginger, 2 tsp sesame oil, 1⁄2 tsp pepper, 2 tbsp sesame seeds, julienned scallions and carrots, and a thinly sliced yellow onion. Whisk together, pour over flank steak, and marinate overnight. Grill the steak over direct heat for 2 minutes to get a nice char, flip, and continue to cook for 2 more minutes. Slice it thin and serve with rice.

