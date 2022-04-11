Beam Organics Has a New Dream Extra Strength Powder to Help You Out at Night

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sleep is an essential and important building block. We need good sleep so we can tackle our day with the energy and passion we need to succeed. And if we don’t get a good night’s rest, then there’s just a weight on your shoulders all day that just makes it hard to do what you need to do.

For anyone that experiences sleep issues every now and then or on a pretty consistent basis, you know the feeling of helplessness that occurs when you wake up unfulfilled yet again. You want help but there doesn’t seem to be any help anywhere. Until now, thanks to Beam Organics and the newly launched Dream Extra Strength Powder.

Beam Organics is quite the brand. Created by Matt + Kevin, two men who love to live the athletic life, they wanted some wellness products that were clean and all-natural and transparent about the ingredients that can help them recover after a long day of working out. They felt like it didn’t exist, so they went out and made a company that would provide just that.

Since the formation of Beam Organics, the goal has been to help provide people with the wellness products that they need to live a smoother life. To have a better balance of mind and body health. And with the Dream Extra Strength Powder, your body will finally get the rest it needs so you can feel better always.

Right off the bat, the Dream Extra Strength Powder is a great item to have to help you sleep better because it doesn’t taste like medicine you need to grin and bear. This is, for all intents and purposes, just a package of hot cocoa you can make about 20 to 30 minutes before bed. But it’s that luscious chocolate mix when you’ve ingested it that really makes it special.

The Dream Extra Strength Powder is newly launched, but it’s not the first of its kind in Beam Organics. It’s the stronger version of a powder that already existed in the store. But since the demand was so high for a stronger version, Beam complied and has released this new mix that has more of the ingredients that make it so effective.

There are 5 ingredients you can find in the Dream Extra Strength Powder that make it so effective. Those ingredients being Nano Hemp, Melatonin, L-Theanine, Magnesium, and Reishi. Nano Hemp and Melatonin see the biggest upgrade, with double the supply in this mix. But the others see some big improvements too. All of which come together to help your body relax and rest easier at night.

Even better is that the numbers don’t lie about how successful that Dream Extra Strength Powder is. Because 98% of people surveyed say they got to sleep much faster, while 99% of people surveyed say the sleep they got was much more restful. So you can join the community of people that need help getting to bed and found it with the fantastic work done by Beam Organics.

For anyone worried that they might not be able to use Dream Extra Strength Powder because of dietary restrictions or anything like that, fear not. This mix is dairy-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and has no sugar added. This is the kind of clean product that Matt + Kevin were looking for and they achieved it in a big way.

Getting better rest is a goal most of us should be looking to achieve. Even if you think you get good rest, you can always do better. And why not give it the ole college try with some Dream Extra Strength Powder in your life, helping your body and mind drift off to a much more restful plane. Once you feel that refreshed feeling the next morning, you’ll know you made the right choice.

