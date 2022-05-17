Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Bozal Mezcal Learn More

Bozal is a brand steeped in tradition, offering artisanal mezcal from wild agave that grows along the precipitous hillsides of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Each smooth ceramic bottle comes in soft, muted earth tones, the varying colors denoting a different expression. They’re an ode to the terra cotta copitas traditionally used for enjoying the spirit. Ensamble is a shoe-in for cocktails; it’s smoky and herbaceous at first sip with bright citrus and floral notes. If you want a sipping mezcal (or something for a simple libation like a negroni), reach for Tepeztate. Its vegetal herbaceousness is unmistakable, with some citrus zest, orange flower, and pine on the nose. On the palate, sweetness melds into jalapeño and pepper, with a bit of a mineral finish.

[Bozal “Espadín, $60, drizly.com; Tepeztate Mezcal, $80, drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!