Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Neither tall nor short, this bottle’s squared shoulders and slight taper toward the base give an impression of strength and pride, qualities the distillery itself embodies. Left in literal ruins for decades, Castle & Key (formerly the Old Taylor Distillery) was carefully restored in 2014 and resumed making whiskey once again. It launched a rye in 2020 and a bourbon in 2022. The gold cap, neck band, and embossing on the label—which shows the front entry of the distillery enclosing the eponymous key—all herald a triumphant return and a bright future.

[$55; castleandkey.com]

