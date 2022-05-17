Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Chambord Get It

Often jokingly called the “Holy Hand Grenade of Monty Python,” Chambord’s distinct spherical shape is actually based on a Christian symbol of authority called the globus cruciger. You don’t need religion to appreciate it, though; the blend of raspberry, blackberry, and blackcurrant infusions mixed with XO cognac is a solidly delicious liqueur that’s at home in a variety of cocktails.

[$33; chambordliqueur.com]

