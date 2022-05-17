Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Freeland Spirits Get It

The teardrop-shaped bottles of this Portland, Oregon-based brand wouldn’t look out of place in an upscale spa, but the liquid within proves that Freeland Spirits’ appeal is more than skin deep. The distillery’s lineup includes bourbon, genever-esque Geneva (Dutch gin), and a Navy-strength gin. Our favorite is the flagship 90-proof gin (shown here). The complex blend of Pacific Northwest botanicals are partly vacuum-distilled to preserve freshness. Freeland’s name and the female figure embossed on every bottle, raising grain to the sky, both echo the distillery’s goal of celebrating the women of craft spirits.

[$40; freelandspirits.com]

