Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

With Japanese whisky, it’s all about the subtle details. Hibiki comes in a 24-sided bottle, each facet representing the hours of the day and the sekki, Japan’s 24 seasons. The label is made of traditional Echizen-washi paper. The whisky itself is subtle too—nuanced and delicate, with perfect balance. Though finding an age-stated bottle of Hibiki is tougher than tracking down Pappy Van Winkle, the brand’s flagship blend is readily available.

[$110; drizly.com]

