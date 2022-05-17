Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Italicus Get It

An Italian aperitivo called rosolio, Italicus is flavored with bergamot, among other botanicals, and lends a pleasant bitter-sweetness to a variety of cocktails. The aquamarine bottle, its edges gently scalloped, is evocative of a coastal escape, which is incidentally the best place to enjoy an Italicus spritz. Just add prosecco or sparkling water and fresh fruit to garnish.

[$47.99; curiada.com]

