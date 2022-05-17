Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Mujen Get It

Shochu isn’t widely known in the U.S., but this stylish brand, launched by former restaurateur Bruce Bozzi and Sondra Baker, may help change that. A traditional Japanese spirit that can be made from dozens of ingredients—including rice in the case of Mujen—shochu is easy to sip but complex, thanks to the use of koji, a mold also used in the production of sake, miso, and soy sauce. Try it as the base of a highball—called chu-hai in Japan—or simply sip it neat.

[$35-$86; shopmujen.com]

