Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond

While the Old Fitzgerald brand has long been available as a solid budget pour, the modern bottled-in-bond series, packaged in a reproduction of a 1950s decanter, is decidedly upmarket. Released twice a year in spring and fall, Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond is always the requisite 100 proof but varies in age and, consequently in price (it’s come in as low as eight years old and as high as 17). The flavor also varies slightly but, as a wheated bourbon, it consistently offers creamy vanilla, sweet nuts, and generous spice.

[$185 for spring 2022 release; drizly.com]

