Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

SelvaRey

Made in Panama and co-owned by Bruno Mars, SelvaRey offers a variety of rums in statuesque bottles topped with globular corks—easy to spot on a shelf amid more petite peers. The lineup includes coconut and chocolate flavored rums and Owner’s Reserve, a blend of rums aged 15 to 25 years. But the core white rum, a great base for a mojito or daiquiri is our top rec.

[$36-$150; selvarey.com]

