Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

The bottle that launched a thousand cocktails, St-Germain liqueur debuted in 2007. Its Art Deco-inspired vessel perfectly captured the moment in the cocktail renaissance, when speakeasy-style bars and classic recipe revivals were starting to give way to a new creativity among mixologists. Sweet, floral, and practically guaranteed to enhance any cocktail it was added to, the elderflower-flavored St-Germain became known as “bartender’s ketchup,” cementing itself as a modern mainstay.

[$38; stgermainliqueur.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!