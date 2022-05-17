Beautiful Spirits Bottles to Level Up Your Bar Cart

Volcán de Mi Tierra

A volcano—long inactive, thankfully—looms gently over the town of Tequila, its ancient ash a source of rich minerals for the acres of agave fields all around. Taking the volcano’s name as its own, Volcán de Mi Tierra also sets the mountain right into its glass—rising up from the base inside the bottle, surrounded by the spirit itself. It’s a showstopper package that almost outshines the liquid within. Almost.

[$53-$75; reservebar.com]

