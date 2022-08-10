Beef up That Dorm Room With This Galanz Retro Microwave

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you send that kid of yours off to school for the year, you don’t want them to order out their food all the time. They should be able to make something on their own in the dorm. Which is why you should do them a solid and pick up this Galanz Retro Microwave to put in the dorm right now.

Having gotten ahold of the Galanz Retro Microwave ourselves, we gotta say that this is a fantastic little item to pick up for anyone going back to school this year. For one, it is very compact and easy to set up. Nothing too complicated for the dorm room. But it’s the efficacy of this gadget that makes it work so well.

Using the Galanz Retro Microwave is pretty easy. The interface is quite simple to work with. You got the defrost button, the power level button, the weight adjustment button, and the clock/preset button with the pause cancel button right in the middle. Underneath that dial, you got the Time/Menu/Start knob underneath.

From there, you just gotta pick the power levels that the meal needs to be cooked at and let the microwave do its job. From there, you just gotta wait a little bit of time to get a perfectly cooked meal in your hands. All of which comes out of a stylish and throwback-looking kitchenware item. At this price, you can’t go wrong.

There’s something special about the Galanz Retro Microwave in our eyes. Not just because it looks great, which it does. But because it’s simple and effective at a great low price. So if you wanna make sure that dorm-bound kid of yours has the ability to cook for themselves every now and then, pick one of these up right now.

Get It: Pick up the Galanz Retro Microwave ($69; was $80) at Amazon

