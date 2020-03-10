The Next Weight Loss Supplement Might Come From Hops

In the battle of the bulge, points go to beer. Lab mice on a high-fat diet that were fed a certain compound extracted from hops gained weight more slowly than mice that didn’t get the supplement.

“Xanthohumol, found at low levels in beer, improves obesity and metabolic syndrome in part by changing gut microbiota,” says Adrian Gombart, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at Oregon State University.

Xanthohumol isn’t concentrated in beer enough for a weight-loss effect, but a supplement made from hops may be down the road. For now, if you’re worried about weight, still opt for a light beer.

