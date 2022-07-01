If you love beer, you’re in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what’s brewing, we’re taste-testing and calling out some of the best beers you can find. If you want to pick up something special to drink, check out our favorite beers available now.

Full Sail Brewing Company Sesión Cerveza

Style: Mexican-style lager

Full Sail first started producing Session in 2005—and it was a big hit due to its drinkability. That line now includes Session Premium Lager, Session IPA, and Session Hazy Pale Ale. Sesión Cerveza is the brewery’s take on a Mexican lager—perfect for the dog days of summer. In 2017, the beer took home a silver for international-style pilsner category at the Great American Beer Festival and, in the same category, a gold at the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Sesión Cerveza boasts a pale straw yellow color with a quickly dissipating head. Its aroma has a combination of bread, yeast, and malt—though not overwhelming. It’s light and hoppy, with a slight bitterness to finish.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year Round

