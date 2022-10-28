10 Barrel Brewing Co. Apocalypse IPA Get it

Style: IPA

10 Barrel was started in Bend, OR, back in 2006 by three owners with one mindset. According to the brewery, this attitude was “Make Beer. Drink Beer. Have Fun Doing It.” This West Coast IPA is a rich clear gold in color with aroma of citrus and pineapple hops. The flavor profile starts with a pineapple blast before a hoppy hit, then a finish of grapefruit rind and rosemary.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Year round

