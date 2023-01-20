10 Barrel Brewing Co. Cloud Mentality

Style: IPA

On the side of 10 Barrel‘s beer can it reads: “Drink Beer Outside.” And that makes sense given the brewery calls Bend, OR, home. Surrounded by mountains, Bend is perfect for hiking, skiing, rafting, and a host of other outdoor activities. Cloud Mentality is a cloudy lemon color with a clean smell of grapefruit, tropical hop flavors, along with some citrus juice and pine resin. Sip this hazy IPA and you’re in for mango with enough tropical hop bitterness to make that next outdoor adventure even more memorable.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!