Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

10 Barrel Brewing Co. Gindulgence

Style: Sour

The GABF gold medal winner for Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse is Gindulgence. This is the seventh release from tinyHAUS, 10 Barrel’s brewery within a brewery. Brewed with Oregon peaches and German chamomile, Gindulgence is a slightly hazy sour with aromas of gin botanicals, juniper, peach, and light chamomile. This fascinating beer starts off with fruit and floral tastes, then kicks in with the botanicals. 

ABV: 3.9%

Availability: Limited

