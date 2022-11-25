10 Barrel Brewing Co. Gindulgence Get it

Style: Sour

The GABF gold medal winner for Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse is Gindulgence. This is the seventh release from tinyHAUS, 10 Barrel’s brewery within a brewery. Brewed with Oregon peaches and German chamomile, Gindulgence is a slightly hazy sour with aromas of gin botanicals, juniper, peach, and light chamomile. This fascinating beer starts off with fruit and floral tastes, then kicks in with the botanicals.

ABV: 3.9%

Availability: Limited

