10 Barrel Brewing Co. Nature Calls Mountain IPA Get it

Style: IPA

10 Barrel donates a portion of the proceeds from Nature Calls to The Conservation Alliance, an organization that funds and advocates for wild places in North America. This beer is a slightly hazy straw color with aromas of pine and citrus. Drinking it, there are flavors of lemon and tangerine with mild bitterness to balance things out.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

