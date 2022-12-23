10 Barrel Brewing Co. Profuse Juice Get it

Style: IPA

A beer is always good, but not all beers do good. One percent of all Profuse Juice profits goes to the Surfrider Foundation, an organization whose mission is to protect the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches. This beer is a hazy, light butterscotch color with aromas of pineapple, orange, mango, and tropical hops. Take a sip and you get flavors of orange and sweet tangerine with a very mild bitterness to finish. As 10 Barrel says, it’s the “perfect post-sesh” beer.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

