Abita Brewing Barney Get It

Style: Lager

Founded in 1986, Abita Brewing Company is located 30 miles north of New Orleans. That first year, it made 1,500 barrels of beer. Now that number has grown to more than 125,000 barrels. Barney is a lager that’s a mix of two other Abita beers: Purple Haze and Andygator. The result is a fusion of raspberry lager and Helles Dobbelbock. It’s wheat in color with some foam lacing, and has aromas of bread with fruit in the distance. Taste is a mine cart ride starting with wheat, switching strongly to raspberry, and finishing with a fizz of bitterness.

ABV: 6.1%

Availability: Seasonal

