Abita Brewing Company Turbodog Get it

Style: Ale

Every beer Abita brews is connected to its home because all the water used by the brewery comes from the artesian wells of Abita Springs. You can find it in Turbodog, a brown ale that’s a dark nearly black-brown color with aromas of roasted malts, toffee, and molasses. Take a sip of this Louisiana local and you get big flavors of toasted cereal, pretzels, and malts with a slight hop finish.

ABV: 5.6%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!