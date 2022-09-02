Abomination Brewing Company Drippy Popsicle Bomb PopGet it
Style: Sour
The brewery’s motto is “crafting liquid chaos.” Some craft brewers follow the Reinheistgebot or, German beer purity act, that says beer has to be made with barley, hops, water, and yeast—nothing else. When it comes to adhering to those laws, Abomination says, “fuck that.” Drippy Popsicle Bomb Pop pours a hazy grape juice color with purple foam. Take a whiff and you’ll smell blueberries and a basket of fruit. It’s got mixed fruit flavors that combine blueberry, cherry, raspberry, and lime.
ABV: 5.5%
Availability: Limited
