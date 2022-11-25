Alaskan Brewing Co. Smoked Porter Get it

Style: Porter

Alaskan first developed their Smoked Porter in 1988, inspired by German rauchbiers brewed with smoked malt. Using local alder wood, Alaskan smokes its malts in small batches before brewing. The result is a dark coffee-colored Porter with aromas of an outdoor campfire in the winter. Take a drink and you definitely get that smoke along with chocolate, coffee, and some mild saltiness. The winner of numerous awards, Smoked Porter can also be aged in the bottle like wine.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

