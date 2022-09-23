Alaskan Brewing Co. Winter AleGet it
Style: Ale
Alaskan has been brewing Winter Ale since 2000. The twist the Juneau, Alaska brewery adds to this beer is spruce tips. Picked near the town of Gustavus, the tips give off a light citrus flavor when boiled. Winter Ale is a pure amber color with aromas of piney hops and some background citrus. Take a taste and you get flavors of piney hops and sweet malted grains.
ABV: 5.2%
Availability: Seasonal
