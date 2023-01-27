Alaskan Chillin’ Cold IPA Get it

Style: IPA

According to Alaskan, its Cold IPA is fermented at temperatures lower than typical ale-style beers. As it happens, the process of brewing this beer works “perfectly” with Alaskan’s in-house yeast strain that ferments naturally at a colder temperature. Cold Chillin’ is a clear light gold color with a passing haze. The beer has aromas of grapefruit, pineapple upside-down cake, citrus, and pine resin. Drinking it, there’s a brief moment of strawberries that gives way to grapefruit and pine dankness with a bit of bitterness. It’s the perfect style for a brewery that makes its home in Juneau.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Limited

