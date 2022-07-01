AleSmith Nut Brown Ale Get It

Style: English-style brown ale

Ratebeer.com listed AleSmith as the ninth best brewery in the world in its 2020 rankings. Since its founding in 1995, the San Diego brewery has taken home 18 medals from the Great American Beer Festival. In 2008, AleSmith won both Small Brewing Company and Brewer of the Year. The brewery’s Nut Brown Ale took home a silver medal at the 2013 San Diego International Beer Competition. It’s chestnut brown in color with light carbonation. Expect aromas of grain and chocolate on the nose with extremely smooth notes of cocoa, baked goods, caramel, and malt on the palate.

ABV: 5%

Availability: Year Round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!