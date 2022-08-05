Allagash Brewing Company Floating Holiday Get it

Style: Blonde Ale

When you hear Allagash Brewing, there’s a tendency to first think of Allagash White, the award-winning Belgian-style wheat beer that’s been brewed since 1995. But the Portland, Maine brewery is not a one-trick pony and they show this with beers like Floating Holiday. This limited seasonal pours a cloudy pale straw color with some nice effervescence. It smells of sweet dinner rolls, yeast, citrus, banana, and pineapple. Flavors match the aromas with a touch of bitterness at the end.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Limited

