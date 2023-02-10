Allagash Brewing Company x Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. Cur-8 Get it

Style: Pilsner

Allagash and Crown & Hops aren’t close. The first is based in Maine, while the other is getting ready to open its flagship location in Inglewood, CA. However. the two breweries have found a way to bridge a different kind of gap with a new collaboration. Cur-8 is a mix of Crown & Hops’ 8 Trill Pils and Allagash’s Curieux, a barrel-aged tripel. 8 Trill Pils gets its name from a statistic in a W.K. Kellogg Foundation report that suggests the U.S. could realize an $8 trillion gain in national GDP by closing the equality gap by 2050. It’s an issue that’s vitally important to Crowns & Hops, one of about 70 Black-owned breweries in the U.S.—out of more than 9,000 total breweries. As for Cur-8 the beer? It’s a really interesting collaboration. It’s slightly hazy and straw-like in color with notes of vanilla, bourbon, and light grains. Drinking it, the beer has the crispness of a pilsner and a maltiness that works well with flavors of vanilla, caramel, and oak.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

