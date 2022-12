Alpine Beer Company Duet Get it

Style: IPA

Alpine got its start in 1999. Known as the “Home of Pure Hoppiness,” the brewery originally made its home in Alpine, California. Duet is the color of hazy orange marmalade with citrus and pine hop aromas. Take a sip and you get intense hoppy tastes of orange, pine, and grapefruit.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!