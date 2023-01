Alpine Beer Company Infinite Haze Get it

Style: IPA

While we might stop short of infinite, this beer from Alpine definitely packs in a lot of haze. The beer is a butterscotch candy color with aromas of orange juice, melon, pineapple, and citrus hops. Your palate will get all those citrus and tropical flavors with a bit of pine bitterness.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!