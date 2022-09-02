Alvarium Beer Co. Sucker PunchGet it
Style: Sour
Everything in Alvarium’s New Britain, CT, taproom was hand built by the crew at Alvarium. That includes its “10-Ton Bar” that was built with steel I-beams and reclaimed red oak. Alvarium’s Sucker Punch is a fruited sour ale brewed with strawberry and lemon. It pours hazy, like grapefruit juice, with short foam. It has aromas of ripe summer strawberries, which is predominant in the flavor profile, too. Of course, it ends with a tart, mouth-puckering lemon finish.
ABV: 4.8%
Availability: Limited
