Anderson Valley Brewing Company Black Rice Ale
Style: Ale
Anderson Valley calls its Black Rice Ale “the session beer reimagined.” The beer is brewed with black rice, which is known for high antioxidant levels and a nutty flavor. The beer pours a dark cola-like color with a fluffy head of foam. It has aromas of roast malt and chocolate with a nutty edge. There are flavors of rice cereal, mild cocoa, and light coffee.
ABV: 3.8%
Availability: Year round
