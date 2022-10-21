Anderson Valley Brewing Company Black Rice Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Anderson Valley calls its Black Rice Ale “the session beer reimagined.” The beer is brewed with black rice, which is known for high antioxidant levels and a nutty flavor. The beer pours a dark cola-like color with a fluffy head of foam. It has aromas of roast malt and chocolate with a nutty edge. There are flavors of rice cereal, mild cocoa, and light coffee.

ABV: 3.8%

Availability: Year round

