Anderson Valley Brewing Company Huge Arker Get it

Style: Stout

Available from November until it’s sold out, Huge Arker is a bourbon barrel imperial stout that Anderson Valley ages for 12 months. This malt beverage is a beautiful dark burgundy with aromas of bourbon, oak, and roasted malt. Take a sip of High Arker and you get flavors of bourbon, molasses, dark chocolate, with some warming booziness at the end that resounds.

ABV: 15.5%

Availability: Limited

