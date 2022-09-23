Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Anderson Valley Brewing Company Juicy Session IPA
Anderson Valley Brewing Company Juicy Session IPA

Style: IPA

Juicy Session is part the Anderson Valley’s rotational IPA series (along with Crisp, Double, and West Coast IPAs). The beer is a slightly hazy lemon color with some foam lacing. Take a sniff and you get piney hops and pineapple aromas. Juicy Session has flavors of grapefruit and orange zest with some mild bitterness rounding it out at the end.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Seasonal

