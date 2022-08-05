Anderson Valley Brewing Company Summer Solstice Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Founded in Boonville, California back in 1987, Anderson Valley was on the of the first craft breweries in the country. Their 26-acre property is home to a 100-barrel brewhouse, a beer garden, and an 18-hole disc golf course. Anderson Valley’s “summer in a can” is available April through August. Out of the can, it’s an orange amber in color with some light foam lacing. It has bready aromas of sweet malts and caramel. Summer Solstice has flavors of molasses, honey, and vanilla with a biscuit finish.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Seasonal

