Anderson Valley Brewing Company The Kimmie, The Yink and the Holy Gose Get it

Style: Gose

First brewed in 2014, “the Gose that started it all” is now part of a series of five from Anderson Valley. Holy Gose pours a clear gold with some nice effervescence and aromas of slightly sour bread dough and bright grains. When you take a drink, there are tart grains and a hint of pear with a rising saltiness at the end. If you’ve never tried a gose or haven’t found the right one, this “gateway gose” is a great first step.

ABV: 4.2%

Availability: Year round

