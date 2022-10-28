Anderson Valley Brewing Company The Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Anderson Valley calls The Pilsner “The mother of all beer-flavored-beers.” It pours clear and bright yellow in color with lively carbonation. The Pilsner has bright floral aromas of grains and fresh lemon. That’s mirrored on the palate with crisp flavors of malted grains and lingering grapefruit peel bitterness.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

