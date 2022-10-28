Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Anderson Valley Brewing Company The Pilsner
Anderson Valley Brewing Company The Pilsner

Style: Pilsner

Anderson Valley calls The Pilsner “The mother of all beer-flavored-beers.” It pours clear and bright yellow in color with lively carbonation. The Pilsner has bright floral aromas of grains and fresh lemon. That’s mirrored on the palate with crisp flavors of malted grains and lingering grapefruit peel bitterness.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round 

