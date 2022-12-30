Anderson Valley Brewing Company West Coast IPA Get it

Style: IPA

This beer is a nod to the classic West Coast IPAs that Anderson Valley helped popularize in the 1990s. West Coast IPA is a slightly hazy golden orange color with pine and citrus aromas. Sip it and you’ll get a smooth hoppiness with citrus, tropical, and pine flavors, along with a bit of grapefruit pith bitterness. As Anderson Valley says, “We know West Coast because we ARE West Coast.”

ABV: 7.6%

Availability: Limited

