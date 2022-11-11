Asheville Brewing Company Ninja Porter Get it

Style: Porter

One of the earliest breweries in town, Asheville Brewing has been “Keeping Asheville Hoppy since 1998!” The brewery’s Ninja Porter took home a gold medal at the World Beer Cup in 2014. The beer is a dark walnut brown with strong aromas of roasted malts and coffee. Ninja creeps up on you with flavors of mild chocolate, rum raisin, dark fruit, and dark malt.

ABV: 5.6%

Availability: Year round

