Aslan Brewing Company Satan's Airport

Style: Stout

You can’t always judge a book by its cover, but sometimes you buy a book because of its cover—and the same goes for beer. Take Satan’s Airport. This beer from Bellingham, WA-based brewery Aslan is more than just a pretty macabre face. A very black stout with a big foamy head, it smells like coffee and malted grains. Drinking this beer hits you with big flavors of sweet coffee and chocolate with a bit of booziness.

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Limited

