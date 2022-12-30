Atwood Farm Brewery Dark Harbor Get it

Style: Stout

Everything in Atwood Farm’s beer is a local product. The malt comes from less than 50 miles away and the hops from even closer—if not the farm’s own fields. Even the oysters are harvested locally. Oysters? Yep, the brewery’s “black ale with bivalves” uses whole oysters in the brew—which lend, according to Atwood Farms, “a slight brininess all the way to the roasty shores of barley town.” Out of the can, this very dark black beer with thick tan foam has aromas of roasted malt and, unsurprisingly, sea air. Drinking Dark Harbor, you get flavors of dark roast malt and grains with a bit of refreshing saltiness. Want a beer that tastes like Washington’s Pacific Coast? Dark Harbor is the beer that will take you there.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

