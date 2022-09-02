Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Back East Brewing Company Blackberry Berliner Weisse

Style: Sour

Started by two cousins, Back East has been brewing in Bloomfield, CT, since 2012. Its limited-run Blackberry Berliner Weisse comes out of the can a hazy rhubarb color with strong, juicy aromas of blackberry. Take a sip and you’ll find a flavor of wheat dough, as well as tart tastes of blackberry and raspberry. 

ABV: 3.5%

 Availability: Limited

