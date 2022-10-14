Backwoods Brewing Company Copperline Amber AleGet it
Style: Ale
Located in Carson, WA, along the Columbia River, Backwoods started brewing on a one-barrel system in 2012. Having grown to a 20-barrel system, the brewery’s beer can be found across the Northwest. Copperline is a rich amber in color with aromas of darkly toasted malts. Drinking it, you get flavors of toasted bread, caramel, and honey.
ABV: 5.5%
Availability: Year round
