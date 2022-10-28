Bale Breaker Brewing Company Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Family-owned Bale Breaker has quite a long history with hops—dating back to 1932. While the family started as Yakima hop farmers, they become brewers. Founded in Yakima, WA, Bale Breaker is the only brewery located on a commercial hops farm. The brewery’s Pilsner is a bright clear yellow-gold with pillowy foam and aromas of grass and grains. Anticipate traditional pilsner bitterness with flavors of grains and toasted bread.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!