Beale’s Beer Peach Tree Blonde Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Beale’s describes this beer as “Real peaches. Real tea. Real refreshing.” Peach Tree is a hazy light brown with aromas of brewed tea, peach, and floral grains. Drinking it, there’s some peach juice flavor up front, then black tea before a nice malty finish. It’s the kind of beer that makes us start to yearn for shady porches in summertime.

ABV: 4.6%

Availability: Year round

