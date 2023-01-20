Beale’s Brewery Gold Get it

Style: Lager

The story goes that Thomas J. Beale found a fabulous treasure in Mexico and brought it all the way back to Virginia’s Bedford County, where he hid it. Then, he set off on another adventure and left a box containing three encrypted messages revealing the location of the treasure with an innkeeper (as one does). After Beale didn’t return, the innkeeper opened the box, found the ciphers, and passed them on to a friend. That friend was able to solve the cryptogram—using the Declaration of Independence as a key—which revealed the contents of the treasure. You can still find gold in Bedford at Beale’s Brewery. True to its name, Gold is a clear gold color with aromas of grain and a little yeast. Drinking the beer, you get grassy malt flavors and a hit of hops toward the finish. Sure, the treasure might just be a story, but Beale’s still found a way to brew Gold.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

