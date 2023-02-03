Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Bent Hop Get it

Style: IPA

Want a beer made from the Great Lakes? Located in Duluth, MN, 100 percent of the water used in Bent Paddle beers comes from Lake Superior. One of those beers is the brewery’s flagship IPA, Bent Hop, a bronze medal winner at the 2022 World Beer Cup in the International India Pale Ale category. Out of the can, it’s a hazy amber color with plenty of rising bubbles. Bright mango and orange hops get your attention first with a little pine hiding in the tall grass. Take a sip and you’ll get a rush of tropical and citrus hoppiness, then a rounded malt flavor, and finally a bitter pine resin finish.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!